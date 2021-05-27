Acer is pushing Chromebooks to a place they haven't gone before: 17.3 inches. It's just one of four new notebooks the company is offering this year spanning across the price spectrum including a top-tier convertible with Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Acer Chromebook 317 features a 1080p display — that's on the first 17.3" Chromebook we've seen to date — and comes with a keyboard (backlighting optional) with a dedicated number pad which is a rarity with Chrome OS and especially at this price. It's stocked with an Intel Celeron processor and a 10-hour battery and it supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as USB 3.2 via Type-C. Availability begins in North America next month with a base price of $380 and in the EMEA regions for €399.

A smaller option in the same tier is the updated Acer Chromebook 314, which has a 14" 1080p IPS display (touch display optional), a MediaTek MT8183 eight-core processor, one USB-C port, and up to 15 hours of power. North America will see this in July starting from $270 while EMEA will wait until August and pay €329 or up.

The Acer Chromebook 514. which also comes in Enterprise flavor for fleet buyers, steps up to 11th-gen Intel Core processors, two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a backlit keyboard standard, a 10-hour battery, a Gorilla Glass touchpad, a MIL-STD-810H rating — this certification includes several extra tests above the 810G rating — and an optional fingerprint reader. It'll be available first in EMEA starting in August from €549 before crossing to North America in October with a base of $600.

Finally, the aluminum-clad Chromebook Spin 713 — the only convertible form factor in this group — starts things off with a Core i7 processor and a 13.5" display at 3:2 aspect ratio. The speakers are also bolstered by a "smart amplifier" and DTS Audio tuning. The 713 also gets the 810H rating, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10-hour battery (30 minutes of charge gets 4 hours of use), and the option for a fingerprint sensor. It'll come on sale in June with North America getting it for $700 and up and in EMEA from €769.