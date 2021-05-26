Nokia has pretty much stepped away from making premium phones at this point, mostly focusing on the budget market in the past few years. The brand launched a slew of affordable phones for the European market last month, and it's now bringing one of those phones to the US.

The Nokia G10 is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and it comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Since that much space might fill up quickly, there's also support for microSD (up to a 512GB) that could come in handy.

Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G25 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (1600 X 720), 20:9 aspect ratio Battery 5,050mAh, 10W charging Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 13MP primary, 2MP depth, 2MP macro Connectivity Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11 Dimensions 164.84mm, 75.94mm, 9.14mm Ports USB Type-C Colors Blue, Dusk Price $149

There's a 6.5-inch HD LCD panel for all your viewing needs, and the 5,050mAh battery should easily last more than a day's worth of use. However, the charging experience won't be all that fast with only a 10W charger.

There's a "triple" camera setup at the back, but only the 13MP wide sensor is truly usable — the other two are 2MP depth and macro sensors. For selfies, there's an 8MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Nokia G10 ships with Android 11 out of the box, and it comes with the promise of two years of Android upgrades and three years of security updates, something very few budget phones can boast about.

The phone will be available to purchase on Nokia's online store from January 26.