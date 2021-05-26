Sometimes, you just the need the right screen in the right place to help fulfill your needs. The Nest Hub Max aims to be all of the right things and it could be yours today from Adorama for $50 off.

The 10" smart display brings you the best of Google Assistant with an easy-to-use visual interface and a decent set of speakers. It's great for video chats with the family, checking in on your security cameras, and watching quick tutorials on YouTube. We've got plenty more words on this screen in our review.

Adorama is having a closeout sale on its Nest Hub Max units, pushing the promo code EXTRA50OFF for $50 off the MSRP of $230 — matching what Google itself offered during Black Friday. There's been no hotter price than $180 since.