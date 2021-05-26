Thanks to an exorbitantly high price tag, Microsoft's first pair of headphones failed to make much of a splash when they hit the market in 2018. The company made up for its mistakes with a cheaper second-gen model last year, but these days, you can find some great deals on the original set. If you've been waiting patiently for an affordable over-ear headset, your time has come. Microsoft's ANC-equipped headphones are down to just $80 on Woot.

Although they don't quite hold up to Sony's legendary XM4s in noise-canceling or sound quality, it's tough to beat the Surface Headphones at this price. With unique dials for controlling volume and ANC, along with a clean, good-looking design, you really can't go wrong. Even with lower-than-average battery life, these cans will still last up to 15 hours on a single charge, more than enough to get through a couple of workdays before being thrown back on the charger.

The last time these were on sale, you had to download Woot's mobile app to get the full deal. Thankfully, all you need to do today is head to the website using the link below — no app required. As with any Woot deal, this price is only good through the end of the day, so don't hesitate if you're looking to pick up a solid pair of headphones.