To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die. A time to plant, and a time to reap. A time to increase the price of a streaming TV subscription, and that time is all the freakin' time. The time has come for Philo, a service that's practically built on being cheaper than pretty much every alternative. You didn't need the wisdom of Solomon to see this one coming.

Philo will rise in price from $20 to $25 per month, starting on June 8th. As part of that higher price, subscribers will get an extra benefit: the 30-day digital DVR built into Philo will be extended to a year. If you're already subscribed by June 8th, you get to keep the current $20 price tag, but you don't get the extra time on your DVR.

Since Philo has spent the last few years targetting budget-conscious live TV binge-watchers, even a $5 bump in its service price is a big deal. According to the blog post announcing the change, the price bump is an unavoidable result of the rising price of contracts for streaming channels. That's certainly believable, since every single live TV streaming service that doesn't go out of business.

YouTube TV has increased from its original $35 a month in 2017 to $65 a month today, and while it also includes more channels, it can't be considered a "value" without comparing it to the $200 DirecTV package that your parents haven't changed in a decade. It's hardly the only service to do so; its competitors have taken to swearing they won't raise prices for an entire, singular year, because that's about as long as they can guarantee that the price of their content won't skyrocket.