OnePlus has a pretty mixed reputation for updating all but its newest phones, usually returning once every couple of months with a recent security patch in tow. The company pushed out new software to several of its legacy devices last week, and it's now back to give some attention to the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T.
This latest version of OxygenOS is the first stable update for any of these phones since late March, bringing along several enhancements and bug fixes. The home screen should feel a lot smoother when sliding back and forth between pages. Anyone who relies on wireless charging at night should find the experience much more stable. OnePlus is also fixing some pretty severe bugs, including new photos not saving correctly to the gallery and the call page not appearing during a phone call. All that, plus May's security patch.
Most of the recent features added to OnePlus's beta — including a new Bitmoji-themed ambient display — aren't ready for this release, so you'll need to check out the Open Beta channel for those experimental inclusions. This update is arriving on phones in India first, with releases set for Europe and North America over the coming days. As always, you can check out the complete list of patch notes over at the OnePlus forums for all three models.
