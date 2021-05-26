Did you know that it's really easy to print documents from your phone? All you need is an Android device, a printer, and the free Mopria Print Service app. Just in case you don't have any of these things, our friends at Mopria are giving away one new Pixel 4a 5G with an Epson EcoTank printer — a combined value of $998.99.

By now, the Pixel 4a 5G needs no introduction. As the largest Pixel to launch in 2020, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (the same one found in the Pixel 5), a big 6.2" OLED display, and Pixel's legendary camera system. In our official review, our Senior Editor Ryne called it his "favorite phone of 2020."

In addition to a Pixel 4a 5G, our giveaway winner will receive an Epson EcoTank printer with an integrated copier and fax machine. Built with a cartridge-free design, the Epson EcoTank printer features supersized, easy-to-fill ink tanks that reduce cartridge waste, expands printing longevity between refills, and helps you save money over time.

Although only one lucky reader will win a new Pixel 4a 5G plus an Epson EcoTank printer, you actually don't need either of them to print from your favorite phone. With the free Mopria Print Service app, you can send a file to any Mopria certified printer within range just by opening the share sheet on your device and selecting "Print," which you can read about in our guide here.

Since there are more than 120 million Mopria certified printers in use today, the printer in your home or office will likely connect with your Android device just fine, no extra drivers or software necessary. If you'd like to check if your printer is Mopria certified, you can search for your make and model here. To try the Mopria Print Service app out for yourself, download it for free from the Google Play Store.

The contest will run from Wednesday, May 26, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Google Pixel 4a 5G + Epson EcoTank printer from Mopria. This contest is open to participants in the United States.

