Security cameras are all the rage these days, but you probably don't need six of them spread all over your house. A simple camera at the front door does the job well, and pairing it with a doorbell keeps you notified about who might be on your front porch. If you've been waiting to upgrade your doorbell, you can pick up a refurbished Arlo Essential Video Doorbell for only $68 from eBay.

There's plenty to love about the Video Doorbell, especially at a price this low. Setup is super easy, and the video quality is pretty great — two of the most important factors when picking out a new security camera. We gave Arlo's camera a glowing review last year, with the all-but-required subscription seen as the only real drawback. Local recording is an option if you have an Arlo SmartHub on hand, but if not, be prepared to shell out a few bucks a month for cloud storage.

These refurbished units are sold by an authorized Arlo seller and are eligible for eBay's big Memorial Day sale. Just use discount code PICKCR4SUMMER at checkout to pick one up for just $68 before tax. The sale is active through Monday, so grab yours using the link below before time — and stock — runs out.