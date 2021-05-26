Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. In case you didn't know, today is Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary. This means every Dragon Quest title on the Play Store is on sale today, and these RPGs are definitely my top standouts in today's roundup, though I certainly have many other sales to share. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
Games
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dead Bunker 4 Apocalypse: Zombie Action-Horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fruit Pop Saga $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super City Mario 8 in 1 Game Collections $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SepranPro: Expense Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2021 Recommended $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notes $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- I was rebuilt $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Battle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $6.49; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST III $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST IV $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST V $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VI $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- DRAGON QUEST VIII $19.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in ?
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Mystery Guy : King of Puzzles $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Dimension Cross $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Styledoll! - 3D Avatar maker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Grace UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grace UX - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI Horux Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI Horux Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- TouchWiz - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- FluOxigen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FluOxigen 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Limitless 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
