The Pixel 3XL is starting to age, considering it was released in October 2018. However, that also means you can get it at a very low price, especially considering it remains a capable device. It's currently selling for just $160 on Woot. At this price, though, you'll only get a pink phone.

If you're unfamiliar with the Pixel 3, it features a notch-free 5.5" 1080p OLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. Most importantly, the phone's highlights are its stock Android experience and 12MP camera with Night Sight.

Unfortunately, though, the device won't be supported by Google after October 2021. That wouldn't have been a problem if its bootloader wasn't locked, but it is on this particular version, preventing buyers from loading an alternate one line LineageOS. Also, although the handset is technically a Verizon model, it comes unlocked, so you'll be able to use it with most major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

If you need time to decide, there's no rush, as the deal is valid for another month, provided stocks last.