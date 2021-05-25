With super-sized batteries, high-refresh displays, and powerful specs designed to push mobile graphics as hard as possible, it's no wonder gaming phones have become popular choices among many users. If you've had your eyes on the ROG Phone 5 since it launched earlier this year, you're in luck. It's finally on sale in the US directly from Asus for $999.99.

That's quite the pretty penny for a smartphone, but if you're a power user, it might just be worth the cost. Our review from March found the ROG Phone 5 to be quite the device, thanks to its Snapdragon 888 Plus and 144Hz display. It's not for everyone — no water resistance or wireless charging might be a disappointment for some, not to mention the mediocre cameras — but if you can accept the drawbacks, this is a worthy daily driver.

Asus has three different ROG Phone 5 variants to pick from, but only the "standard" model is on sale today. That means you'll get 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an RGB logo on the back of the device. However, if you've been holding out hope for the monochromatic OLED display included on the Ultimate version, you'll need to keep waiting to see if the advanced models arrive in the US later this year.

The Kunai 3 gamepad and AeroActive Cooler 5.

In addition to the phone, Asus has the AeroActive Cooler 5 up for sale. It can help keep your phone cool during extended gaming sessions, though its $70 price is pretty steep. Much more intriguing is the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad, which transforms the ROG Phone 5 into a Nintendo Switch. It's available as a standalone purchase for $150, though you can grab it in a bundle with the phone for just $40 more.

Asus is selling the phone unlocked, so it'll work with T-Mobile or AT&T. If you've been waiting months to get your hands on one, check out the link below. Just be gentle with it once it's in your hands.