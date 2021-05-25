This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been trying to improve its image in software lately, especially when it comes to security updates for Android devices. What better way than to release an update several days early? That's the case with the May security update, which is already rolling out to several devices, with new features coming to select flagships.
Initially spotted by SamMobile, the hefty 1.15GB security patch is now rolling out to Galaxy S21 Ultra owners in Germany, and possibly other European territories. According to the official changelog, in addition to bumping up the security patch to May 1st, it also improves camera performance and has an "enhanced Quick Share." Exactly what that means isn't provided. Enhanced Quick Share has also been spotted on the S20 and Note20 series.
Let's start the list:
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9: G96xFXXUFFUD6, released May 7th
- Galaxy S9+: G96xFXXUFFUD6, released May 7th
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10e: G97xFXXUAFUE3, released May 13th
- Galaxy S10: G97xFXXUAFUE3, released May 13th
- Galaxy S10+: G97xFXXUAFUE3, released May 13th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G98xxXXU7DUDB, released May 3rd
- Galaxy S20+: G98xxXXU7DUDB, released May 3rd
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xxXXU7DUDB, released May 3rd
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99xBXXU3AUDA, released April 26th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xBXXU3AUDA, released April 26th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xBXXU3AUDA, released April 26th
Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy Note9: N960FXXU8FUE1, released May 20th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xxXXU7FUE3, released May 17th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xxXXU7FUE3, released May 17th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N980FXXU2DUDA, released April 28th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986BXXU2DUDA, released April 28th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Fold: F907BXXU5EUD7, released May 7th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916U1UEU1DUDE, released May 24th
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXU3DUD7, released April 27th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A32: A325MUBU1AUD2, released May 13th
- Galaxy A50: A505USQSCDUE2, released May 20th
- Galaxy A51: A515FXXU4EUD7, released May 9th
- Galaxy A52: A525xXXU2AUE1, released May 21st
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526BXXU2AUE1, released May 21st
- Galaxy A70: A705FNXXU5DEU2, released May 21st
- Galaxy A72: A725FXXU2AUE1, released May 16th
- Galaxy A90: A908NKSU3DUE1, released May 24th
Galaxy Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: P61xXXU4CUE1, released May 20th
- Galaxy Tab S7: T875XXU2BUE2, released May 19th
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T875XXU2BUE2, released May 19th
New devices The May patch has released a plethora of new devices spanning all of Samsung's currently supported flagships, as well as several foldables, tablets, and A series phones.
New devices
The May patch has released a plethora of new devices spanning all of Samsung's currently supported flagships, as well as several foldables, tablets, and A series phones.
Comments