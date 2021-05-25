We've heard a little bit about the upcoming OnePlus Nord2 over the last few months, but this is the first time we're getting anything right from the horse's mouth. OnePlus, either intentionally or not, has seemingly confirmed the existence of the phone with a mention on its website.

The name surfaces in the FAQ section of the new Stadia Premiere Edition promo that the company is running in the UK, Germany, and France. Alongside listing its expected stable of devices, OnePlus also mentions the yet-to-be-announced Nord2. Since the promo is going to be running until September 30, it would follow that we're presumably looking at a launch sometime before then.

We don't know a lot about the Nord successor but we've heard that it might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, becoming the first OnePlus phone to stray away from a Qualcomm processor in the process. It's probably also safe to expect the phone to have a high-refresh-rate display, which has been standard on all OnePlus phones since 2020.

The Nord2 was previously rumored to be announced in Q2 and as spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the device — codenamed EBBA and model number EB2101 — was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). That and today's oopsie probably mean we won't have to wait long for an official announcement.