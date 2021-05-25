This story was originally published and last updated .
Predicting that Samsung will release a new Lite-flavored Galaxy tablet doesn't make you Nostradamus: the company is the only one (aside from Amazon) that consistently scores hits with Android tablet hardware. We've seen inklings of the Galaxy S7 Lite earlier this year, but prolific leaker Onleaks is back with images and a full 360-degree render of the upcoming device.
Previous leaks indicated that the S7 Lite will be on the larger side, with a 12.4-inch screen matching the size of the one on the Tab S7+. The new images and video indicate that this is the case, with the display appearing to be approximately a 16:10 aspect ratio, as Samsung has favored as of late. Onleaks' 360-degree video shows the familiar POGO pins and accessory studs on the bottom of the case.
An improvement over last year's model is apparently a dual rear camera system, possibly matching the 13MP/5MP setup of the main Tab S7, but omitting the dedicated LED flash module. Samsung apparently remains committed to keeping its tablets as thin as possible, as the S6 Lite's chassis is allegedly just 6.34 millimeters thick. The bezels appear noticeably thinner than last year's model.
Let's take a more detailed look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS7Lite through my usual 360° spinning video... #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/NvD7LuGuVw pic.twitter.com/LyxRO4rll7
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 19, 2021
There's no word on internal specs or a price, but Onleaks says that the tablet will be announced in June. The Tab S6 Lite has a retail price of $350, but with the larger screen for this generation, there might be a price bump. We've also seen multiple leaks of a smaller, more compact Galaxy Tab A7.
SO MANY LEAKS
This tablet has been leaked a lot more since April. In addition to a bunch of promo shots of the hardware and accessories like a stylus, folio cover, and keyboard cover, various sources are saying that the new name for the low-price tablet is the "Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition" (FE for short). That lines up with the less expensive variants of last year's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and leaks for the S21 FE.
To clear up the naming. They sent out "Tab S7+ Lite" to retailers, but changed it last minute.
Tab S7 FE (5G)https://t.co/pEMnyLGaAm https://t.co/t1ChFv3o87
— Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) May 23, 2021
At this point we're seeing multiple color options, plus spec leaks from WinFuture.de, which says this less expensive tablet will be based on the Snapdragon 750G processor with optional 5G support. 65GB of storage, 4GB of memory, and a 650 euro price point for the 5G model were also mentioned. Further leaks from Samsung's official materials, mistakenly published in Germany, indicate a MicroSD card slot and a 10090mAh battery.
Just in case Samsung decices to "lose" the full product page on their site: pic.twitter.com/rf9cLbElfA
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 24, 2021
With so much coming out for this tablet, the release appears to be imminent. It's possible that different names and different specifications will be available in different countries, possibly even under different names, but we'll have to wait to find out.
