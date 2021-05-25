If you're away on a much-needed vacation, being able to check on your property is essential. Whether you're ensuring Amazon successfully delivered your package or just keeping an eye on your pets, security cameras are a great tool to have. With today's deals on eufyCams at Amazon, you can check in on your home from anywhere in the world without having to pay for a monthly subscription.

If you're after the highest level of protection possible, you'll want to check out the eufyCam 2 Pro kits. Available with three or four cameras, each unit can record in 2K resolution, with instant alerts on your phone whenever motion is detected. Two-way audio, night vision, and activity zones help round out the eufyCam 2 Pro as one of the best monitoring sets you can buy today. Meanwhile, if you're looking to save some cash, the eufyCam E set is a great way to start out with home security. With two 1080p cameras, it's a solid budget offering that won't break the bank.

As with any of Amazon's daily deals, these prices are only good through the end of the day. If you're ready to get some peace of mind when you're away from home, pick out the camera set that's right for you using the link below.