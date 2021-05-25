Although it's super easy to pick up a cheap TV these days, high-end TVs are well worth the cash if you have some room in your budget. OLED sets dominate the premium space these days, but if you aren't ready to make the leap, 4K LED TVs are better than ever. Sony's X950H is one of the best sets on the market today, and you can grab the 75" model for just $2,000 from a bunch of retailers.

No matter what you're planning on using your TV for, the X950H can handle it. From HDR movies and streaming TV to fast-paced sports and video games, it's capable of handling anything you throw at it. Instead of using proprietary software, it's running Android TV, complete with Chromecast and Google Play support for endless entertainment options. This set is on Sony's list for an upgrade to the latest Google TV interface, which should deliver all-new recommendations for what to watch next. And once Android 12 is officially out, you'll be able to use Google's new native remote app to control the X950H.

You can grab the 75" model from Amazon, Best Buy, or BuyDig, all priced at a new low of just $2,000. BuyDig makes a great deal even better, with a free $100 Visa gift card included with every purchase. Pick one up using the links below.