After being in development for years, Google's Fuchsia OS is finally ready to be used in a consumer product. Over the coming months, it will be rolled out to the first-gen Nest Hub. You needn't fret or get excited about the update since you'll barely be able to notice any difference when your device transitions to it.
The made-from-scratch Fuchsia OS will replace the Linux-based Cast OS that the smart display currently runs. Google confirms (via 9to5Google) that the update won't change any functionality on the Hub. This is possible because the smart display experience is built using Flutter, which is designed to allow apps to run consistently across multiple platforms, including Fuchsia OS.
You don't ship a new operating system every day, but today is that day.
— Petr Hosek (@petrh) May 25, 2021
The update will first arrive for those who are a part of the preview program and then be rolled out to the others. Since the update involves switching the operating system, Google will be cautious with the rollout, making sure it doesn't anger too many customers with its software shenanigans. Google hasn't confirmed if or when the update will be brought to other smart displays.
This is admittedly a big move for Fuchsia OS after a long and open development cycle. The first wave of products running the new operating system will primarily be smart home products, but we might see other devices like laptops and smartphones running it in the future.
