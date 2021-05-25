Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.

Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated so far along with a short description of what was captured in the media. This article will be updated with new collections as they're discovered.

May 2021

Blissful buzz via 9to5Google - cutesy crafted café beverages whether it's coffee, tea, or something else

- a perfect showcase for all of your group photos Hug it out - for all the human contact you're missing out on

- for all the human contact you're missing out on Pump you up - flexing all of your muscles

- flexing all of your muscles Underwater adventures - below the surface either in the water or in an enclosed environment

April 2021

Going for gold - athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes

- athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town

- metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town In the spotlight - live performances

- live performances Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up

- Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up Out in the country - scenes from plains and agriculture

- scenes from plains and agriculture Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort

- amusement parks and the sort Silent reflection via 9to5Google - pictures from and around religious areas such as churches

via 9to5Google - pictures from and around religious areas such as churches Splish splash - sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard

- sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard Vroom vroom - all the power you can stick in an engine atop four wheels (or fewer)

March 2021

Best of Winter 2020

Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'

- dance floors and wherever people are jammin' Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar

- group pictures at the restaurant or bar In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks

- through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks Let's play! - board and table games

- board and table games On top of the world - atop peaks of hills and mountains

- atop peaks of hills and mountains The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight

- pictures and clips from twilight What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table

February 2021

Out to play - kids having fun

- kids having fun Sand and sea - at the beach

- at the beach Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods

December 2020