Since its initial release, Google Pay has come a long way, with a complete redesign now under its belt. Recently we crossed an eagerly anticipated milestone for the mobile payment app, with the service finally surpassing more than 3,000 banks in the US.
With 3,000 banks now in the rear-view mirror, we'll need to start counting down to the next milestone. Of course, with more than 5,000 total financial establishments in the United States, there's still plenty of room to grow. If you've been waiting for your bank to gain support for Google Pay, check out the list of newly-added institutions below to see if yours made the list.
- Arbor Bank (NE)
- Coastal States Bank (SC)
- Craft Bank (GA)
- Credit Sesame
- Dakota Community Bank & Trust, National Association (SC)
- Farm Bureau Family Credit Union (MI)
- First Neighbor Bank (IL)
- Freedom Bank (TX)
- Hickam Federal Credit Union (HI)
- Jifiti
- Peoples State Bank (IA)
- Shazam
- Sightline
- The Hill-Dodge Banking Company (IL)
- Tomo
Google's latest additions to the Pay bank family may not represent the big landmark of our last tally, but when it comes to a service like this expanding to support more and more institutions we figure: the more, the merrier.
- Bank of Buffalo (KY)
- BayBank (MI)
- Clinchfield Federal Credit Union (TN)
- First Community Bank and Trust (IL)
- First National Bank Minnesota (MN)
- Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association (MO)
- Prairie Community Bank (IL)
- Teachers Credit Union (IN)
- Teachers Credit Union (WI)
- Torrington Savings Bank (CT)
- U.S. Century Bank
- United Consumers Credit Union (MO)
