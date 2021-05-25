If you were on the fence about buying one of the new OnePlus 9 smartphones, OnePlus hopes it can entice you with its latest promo. The company, in partnership with Google, is offering Stadia Premiere Edition bundles to customers placing orders on its online store in a few countries.

The bundle includes a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra that normally retails for £90/€100. This is a sweet deal considering it's even extended to older and cheaper OnePlus phones — the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Nord. However, the bundle doesn't include a Stadia subscription, so you'll have to pay for that out of pocket.

The offer is currently available in the UK, Germany, and France. It's worth noting that the bundle won't ship with the phone: OnePlus will email you a promo code 15 days after you place the order if you're in Germany or France, and after 30 days if you're in the UK. You will then be able to use this code to place an order for Stadia Premiere Edition on the Google Store.

The deal is available till September 30, or as long as stocks last.