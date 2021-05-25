If you're tired of manually vacuuming and mopping your floors with outdated equipment, this giveaway's for you. This week, one lucky Android Police reader will win a new Roborock S6 Pure robotic vacuum. Check out the complete details below.

The S6 Pure comes equipped with a high-precision laser navigation system plus advanced mapping that allows the vacuum to understand your home's layout and plot the most efficient cleaning route. This enables the S6 Pure to clean your space up to 15% faster than the Roborock S5. In terms of performance, the S6 Pure features up to 2000Pa of suction with an automatic boost mode especially tuned to lift dust and dirt out of carpets.

Under the hood sits a 5,200mAH lithium ion battery that allows the S6 Pure to run for 3 hours (equivalent to traveling 3,300sqft) before automatically returning to its dock for a recharge. It also comes with a substantial 180ml water tank for mopping jobs. Finally, with an integrated E11-rated filter, the S6 Pure will even clean 95% of allergens — like pollen and mold — from the air as it sweeps your floors.

While only one of you lucky folks will win this Roborock S6 Pure vacuum, the rest of you can still pick one up for a slick discount. From now through May 31st, the Roborock S6 Pure is only $409.99 ($110 off) over at Amazon when you apply the on-screen coupon.

The contest will run from May 25, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on May 31, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S6 Pure smart vacuum. This contest is open to participants in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Roborock S6 Pure Giveaway (US, CA)

