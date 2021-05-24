As more and more people become fully vaccinated, many are eager to return to some semblance of normal life. Travel is destined to be a big part of summer plans, as people make up for lost vacation time and head out to see loved ones for the first time in months. United Airlines is looking to make itself a part of those plans, offering anyone vaccinated a chance at winning a year's worth of free travel just for uploading your records to its app.

Any MileagePlus member who submits proof of vaccination using the app between today and June 22nd is automatically entered to win a roundtrip flight for two to any United location. Thirty pairs of tickets are being given away in June, capable of being used in any service class. United will also randomly select five grand prize winners on July 1st to win a year of free travel for two.

Uploading your vaccination records isn't just worth it for the sweepstakes — it also speeds up time at the airport when flying to regions where proof of vaccination is required. It'll also help you avoid losing or forgetting your vaccine card, which is certainly a problem that many of us are looking to avoid. You can submit your records using the app by heading to your MileagePlus account page.

You can view the full terms and conditions for the contest at United's website. If you don't already have the app, grab it from the Play Store using the link below or install the APK from APK Mirror.