Samsung's mid-range game is a good one, combining reasonable prices and decent hardware with increasingly impressive software support. The latest of its affordable 5G phones to land on an American carrier is the Galaxy A32, which now graces the digital shelves over at AT&T. Customers can grab one for as little as $5 a month ... if they jump through a hoop or two.

The A32 is a big ol' chonker with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, and if its 720p resolution isn't awe-inspiring, the 90Hz refresh rate will certainly raise a few eyebrows. Underneath is a fairly low-end Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor, which still manages to feature a 5G radio. RAM is the same 4GB as the Fi model, which might be a little pokey on Samsung's heavy software load. AT&T 's model offers 64GB of storage plus a MicroSD card slot.

Cameras? Oh yeah, this guy has cameras. On the rear are no less than four sensors, 48MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and two 5MP modules for macro and depth sensing, respectively. On the front in Samsung's teardrop center notch is a respectable 13MP selfie cam, with an under-display fingerprint scanner hanging out beneath. Other notable specs include a 5000mAh battery, a headphone jack, and Android 11 running out of the box.

The AT&T version costs $280 (the same as the unlocked phone) and it comes in any color you want, so long as you want "awesome black." The carrier is offering a $5-a-month for 30 months promotion if you start a new line or upgrade an existing one, which brings the total price down to just $150. That's a pretty sweet deal, so long as you're fairly sure you want to keep the same phone for two and a half years. This promotion ends on June 3rd.