If you're picking up a new charger for your phone, tablet, or anything else, there's a pretty good chance it's from Anker. The company has been a leader in offering affordable wall chargers, USB cables, and battery packs, all with improved quality over whatever your phone's manufacturer included (or didn't include) in the box. Today, Anker is introducing a new generation of its GaN technology along with a refreshed lineup of its Nano chargers.

It's been a few years since the company switched to gallium nitride (GaN) for its charging tech, which allowed for extra wattage in a smaller, more portable form factor. These three models are all able to shrink even further in size thanks to improvements in both efficiency and heat dissipation over the last-gen GaN chargers. The Nano II series now comes in three different sizes to help power the exact device you need to charge.

Anker's new Nano II 30W charger isn't much larger than the original Nano 20W brick, but it can now charge a 2020 MacBook Air at full speed. The larger 45W and 65W chargers offer extra power with beefier designs, but retractable prongs make it a lot easier to throw in your bag. The 65W charger is an exceptionally competent model, supporting the latest 13" MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, and much more.

All of the Nano II series are priced between $30 and $40, so you'll just have to pick out the size that's right for you. Anker is using rolling preorder shipments for all three chargers, with the first batch of Nano II 45W chargers shipping on May 31st. The 30W model starts shipping on June 5th, while the 65W brick has a June 10th date. If you miss out on these preorder dates, you'll have to wait up to three additional weeks to receive your unit. Just remember that you'll have to supply your own USB-C cable since there won't be one in the box.