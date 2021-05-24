Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a solid weekend, we still have some exemplary sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Samorost 3, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game from Amanita Design. Next up is Fliplomacy, a casual puzzler that should appeal to all ages. Last but not least is Icewind Dale, which is on sale often but is still one of the best CRPGs out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Livemocha: Learn Languages (Special Edition) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Battery Charging Slideshow - Charging Photo Slides $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- BabyBook Journal - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nav Aid Pro $10.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Best U - Be happy and feel great every day $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Little White Rocket - Relax & calm down in space $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rescue the Enchanter $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mind Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular v10 Development $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bass Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuickTune 7 - Forza 7 Tuning Calculator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Default App Manager $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Snake Core $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hollow Earth - Hardcore Arcade Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neon Chrome $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Samorost 2 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hue: Alter the color world $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Mate UI - Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flixy 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxigen - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixly Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixly Vintage - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixly Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sliced Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Light Pink - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Supreme Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
