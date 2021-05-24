Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a solid weekend, we still have some exemplary sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is Samorost 3, a fantastic point-and-click adventure game from Amanita Design. Next up is Fliplomacy, a casual puzzler that should appeal to all ages. Last but not least is Icewind Dale, which is on sale often but is still one of the best CRPGs out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 16 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games