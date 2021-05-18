This story was originally published and last updated .
Even in a mostly digital world, there are still times when you need to quickly print an important document, whether it be for work, school, a hobby, or otherwise. Instead of reaching for a computer, why not put your phone up to the task? With some help from Mopria, you can easily print files straight from your favorite Android device.
The Mopria Alliance was founded in 2013 by 21 renowned tech companies — including Canon, HP, Samsung, and Xerox — with the intention of making it simple for any Android device to print documents, photos, and more. In order for this to work, the Alliance established a universal set of standards that ultimately enabled Android users to wirelessly interface with a variety of printers just by downloading the free Mopria Print Service app.
How to print with Mopria
Once the Mopria app is installed and set up on your Android phone, it's incredibly easy to use. Simply open up the file you want to print, tap the share button, and select "Print" from the menu. From there, you can choose from a list of all compatible printers within range. You can also select print parameters, like the number of copies, paper size, orientation, print quality, and more.
If you're not sure whether or not the printers in your life will work with Mopria, don't worry. There are currently more than 120 million Mopria certified printers in use today, plus the service supports Wi-Fi Direct devices. That means the printer you have in your home or office is likely already compatible with your Android phone. To be certain, you can search for your printer's make and model here.
Download Mopria for free
The Mopria Print Service app is completely free to download from the Google Play Store. Even better, it isn't supported by any ads or in app purchases — what you see is what you get. Serving as the de facto printing standard for Android, Mopria print technology is used in hundreds of millions of Android devices worldwide. To learn more about Mopria, check out the official website here.
