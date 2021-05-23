All four of the phones in the OnePlus 7 series are getting updated this weekend, patching the build of OxygenOS to 11.0.1.1. While this is mainly a series of bug fixes, the biggest change is upgrading the Android security patch to May 2021. The update is rolling out to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro now.
Across all four phones, the following issues have been patched:
- System
- Improved the system fluency
- Fixed the occasional issue that Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
- Shelf
- Improved the swiping experience of Shelf
- Gallery
- Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures
- Phone
- Fixed the occasional issue that incoming call interface delays to display
- Fixed the occasionally abnormal display issue when making a call
- Camera
- Fixed the occasional issue that the mirror effect fails to work
- Fixed the abnormal issue with the camera when zooming in macro mode
- Fixed the abnormal issue with some buttons when taking pictures continuously in Nightscape mode
- Network
- Improved 4G network communication
- Improved the stability of Wi-Fi connection
The changelogs were posted on the official OnePlus forum. Aside from "improved system fluency," the cameras get the most attention, with three separate (but allegedly rare) bugs addressed. All owners on the standard software should see the over-the-air update alert within the next week or two.
