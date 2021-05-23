We were thrilled when Anker introduced its new Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, thanks to their premium feel, active noise-cancellation, and affordable price tag, at just $130. The product's ratings have also confirmed they offer great value for money. They're now even cheaper, as they're down just $80 on Best Buy, representing a $50 markdown compared to their original price.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro offer up to seven hours of playback time on a single charge without ANC and an impressive six hours with it turned on. The charging case extends that figure to an impressive 26 hours, making sure you have enough battery life to go through a couple of days without having to charge your buds. When the time comes to fill them up, you won't even have to bother using a cable, thanks to their compatibility with wireless Qi chargers. Otherwise, the charging case comes with a USB-C port, allowing you to use your phone's power cable.

The buds are controlled using the touch controls on the sides, which are customizable to your liking. If you take them off, you won't have to bother pausing your music, as the buds will do it automagically for you. The six built-in microphones help eliminate wind noise and also provide noise-cancelation when listening to music. Lastly, their IPX4 rating protects them from water and sweat splashes, making them suitable to use while working out.

Only the black model is discounted on Best Buy, but the markdown makes it definitely worth buying.