Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by Mopria Print Service, which provides an easy way to print documents from your Android device. This week I have the arrival of a new social media app called Clubhouse, a relationship-focused app from Facebook, and a digital transit card that's the first to easily connect to Google Pay. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Featured App

Mopria Print Service

The Mopria Print Service app makes it easy to print documents directly from your Android phone. Once installed, you can send a file to any compatible printer within range just by opening the share sheet on your device and selecting "Print." Since there are more than 120 million Mopria certified printers in use today, chances are pretty high that the printer in your home or at the office already works. To try the Mopria Print Service app out for yourself, grab it for free — without ads or in-app purchases — from the Google Play Store today.

Apps

Clubhouse: Drop-in audio cha‪t

Android Police coverage: The Clubhouse Android app is finally available in the Play Store

Clubhouse is a newfangled social media app that offers casual audio conversations between its users, and it recently landed on Android, not that most people can actually use it just yet. You see, the app is still in testing, and so you need an invite just to sign up. So, for now, this app isn't quite ready for prime time, but its new listing on the Play Store is at least a sign of things to come.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tuned

Android Police coverage: Facebook's new couples app keeps things between you, your partner, and Mark Zuckerberg

Honestly, I'm surprised it's taken Facebook this long to release a relationship-focused app, but now that Tuned is here, those in relationships can finally share their feelings along with photos and other lovey-dovey things with their partner through this app. Basically, you can use this release to catalog your evolving relationship. A word of warning, you will have to provide your phone number to join, and of course, Facebook has not made it clear how your data will remain private, which is perplexing for an app described as private by Facebook.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Clipper

Android Police coverage: Google Pay can now get you to your next destination without a physical Clipper card

Clipper is a digital transit card for the San Francisco Bay area, and while digital transit cards are hardly unique for a Play Store release, this is the first card that can be added to Google Pay, a possible sign of things to come for all digital transit cards out there. This way, you can easily pay for your trips without the need for anything but your phone, which is highly convenient.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

lifeAR

Over the last few years, I've seen a couple of corporate augmented reality apps designed to help workers with their jobs by offering instruction through AR-tech that literally shows people how to do things step-by-step. This is a great use of AR, and as of this week, there's a consumer-facing app available for everyone, all thanks to TeamViewer. So if you'd like to whip up an AR instruction set to help your grandparents figure out how to change video inputs through their remote so that they can watch Netflix on that set-top box you foolishly bought them last Christmas, then lifeAR is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Business

Amazon Business is the official app for Amazon's business-specific accounts, a one-stop-shop for all of your business's supplies. If you'd like to start a Business account, you can do so through this app, and if you're already a Business user, then simply sign in to start shopping. As you would expect, all of the creature comforts from the core app are here, such as notifications for order shipments. So if you own your own business and would like to keep your personal Amazon account separate, then perhaps Amazon Business is the solution you're looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos has made its way from iOS to Android this week, a popular photo printing service/community where you can get all of your favorite pics printed on all sorts of objects, such as puzzles, cards, blankets, and of course, photo prints for framing. Heck, you can even get complete frames from Mimeo, so this is basically a one-stop shop for anyone's photo printing needs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Betta Fish - Virtual Aquarium

Who doesn't like watching beta fish swimming around? Sure, there are tons of beta fish apps and live wallpapers sprinkled all over the Play Store, but Betta Fish - Virtual Aquarium is a new release that stands out, all thanks to the fact it contains a clock. This way, you can use this app as a really pleasant clock app that also offers tons of colorful beta fish to watch. Sure, this release isn't groundbreaking, but if you're on the hunt for a nice little clock app that offers pleasing backgrounds, then Betta Fish - Virtual Aquarium is a solid place to look.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

MotoCare Screen Protect

MotoCare Screen Protect is a new app you can utilize to sign up for screen protection care for your new Motorola device. So if you're the sort that constantly worries about dropping their phone, or you simply have trouble not scratching your screens and just so happen to own a new Motorola device, then you may very well want to sign up for protection through Motorola's new Screen Protect app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MC control app

The MC control app comes from Philips, and so this is a lighting control app for the company's MC-BLE technology, which works through bluetooth. Ideally, this tech allows users to create a mesh network of lighting that can be controlled easily through a single app. Of course, if you've installed such a system, then you already know this. Still, it's nice to see Philips pushing its lighting tech forward for end-users.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

