With companies realizing that many in-person meetings can be easily replaced by remote calls, services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet have soared in popularity. The geeks in us, though, want to integrate these new tools into our daily routine, and better yet, automate some actions related to them. IFTTT is solving this need for Zoom users first, thanks to a new integration.

To get started with Zoom on IFTTT, all you need to do is visit the dedicated page and link your two accounts. No applets have been featured yet, but you can check some ideas from the community. Some notable ones are automations that pause Spotify or change your Hue bulb colors when a meeting starts, to get you ready for the call and let people around you know you're busy. You can also track all your meetings in a spreadsheet, get notified before a call starts, or make your own IFTTT applet. However, since last year, you're limited to 3 free applets, so keep that in mind if you don't want to pay for a subscription.

If you decide to go the custom route, Zoom can be used as both a trigger (when a meeting starts, ends, or is created) and an action (start a meeting).

Zoom joins a long list of IFTTT-compatible services that you can automate for free or with a Pro subscription. Hopefully, more video conferencing services will get the same treatment soon, as it'll be cool to set up a Hue light automation for my husband's Teams calls.