Google Messages isn't as vanilla as it used to be and it's constantly picking up new features. Recently, we spotted some neat message categorization features and Google is now shipping a redesigned emoji picker.

Tapping on the emoji icon in the message bar will now show you a handy new interface that also has tabs for GIFs and stickers — a consolidated menu so it's easier to spice up your chats. There's a handy search bar above every tab that makes it easier to find exactly the media you want to insert.

We have spotted two designs of the new emoji picker.

We've also spotted another variant of the design that lacks the GIFs tab in the emoji picker menu. In this version, GIFs are still located in the '+' menu, which also allows you to share your location or contacts and attach files.

Both these designs have been spotted in Google Messages v8. If you don't see either of them yet, head over to the Google Play Store to update the application or simply grab it from APK Mirror.