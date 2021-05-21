Clubhouse finally brought its service to Android this month. Although it launched in a limited closed beta, the app has been rapidly expanding its availability. While you'll still need an invite to access the service, you can finally check out Clubhouse on your phone no matter where you live in the world.

Clubhouse is the hot minimalist app of the moment over on iOS, where users have been clamoring for an invite to its closed beta for over a year. Its appeal is being able to listen in to real-time audio chats from the cadre of celebrities the service has been able to attract. (You could also host an audio chat yourself, if you're into that sort of thing.) Clubhouse has grabbed so much attention that everyone and their dog has set out to copy it, or to buy someone who already has. Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, and Telegram all have competing services ready or in the making.

Those who really want to get past the velvet rope can use the Android app to reserve their username and get on the waiting list. If you have an invitation, you can punch it in and see what all the fuss is about. Based on the screenshots posted to the Play Store, it's more or less identical to the iOS app. The Clubhouse app is also available on APK Mirror.