Two products that were heavily criticized for being unfinished at launch are coming together for a limited edition collaboration. That's right, OnePlus is releasing a Cyberpunk 2077-branded Watch that is debuting on May 24.

The watch has been teased by the brand on Weibo (via Android Authority). It's not expected to boast any major changes, just new straps and a watch face to match. The rest remains the same — a 1.39-inch OLED display, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitor, on-device calls, and activity tracking.

This isn't the first time OnePlus is partnering CDProjekt. Last year, the Chinese market got a dope-looking OnePlus 8T styled after the studio's latest game. If you've been living under a rock, you may not have heard about the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 — after an incredibly long development cycle, it launched with a ridiculous number of bugs and issues (just check out one of its patch notes) and had to be pulled from last-gen systems due to unacceptable performance.

Rumors of the OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 watch go back to November 2020, months before the watch was even announced. While we did have some excitement back then, our experience with the watch made it clear that it was just as unfinished as the game.

There's no official word on availability but it might not make it out of China. As for the price, it may be a bit higher than the $159 sticker for the regular variant.