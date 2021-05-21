This story was originally published and last updated .
With the number of Roborock smart vacuums on the market, it can be tough knowing which one is the best option to clean your home or work space. Things can get even more confusing if you're buying a robotic vacuum as a gift for someone else. In this quick guide, we'll cover the best Roborock smart vacuums and what uniquely qualifies each of them to roam your floors.
S6 MaxV sweeps floors while dodging obstacles
Even a year after it launched, the S6 MaxV is one of only a select few robotic vacuums on the market that can actually "see" where it's going. Equipped with two front-facing cameras and a high precision LiDAR navigation system, the S6 MaxV can detect foreign objects along its path — including shoes, toys, and pet waste — and steer around them so that they won't get tangled in the brush.
In addition to this intelligent navigation technology, the S6 MaxV comes equipped with an extra-large 5200mAh battery, a high capacity 297ml water tank, and it achieves 25% more suction than the standard S6. To learn more about this option, check out our in-depth write-up here.
The Roborock S6 MaxV can be yours for just $579.99 ($120 off) at Amazon from now through May 23rd. Even better, you don't need any special codes or coupons in order to redeem this offer.
S7 has a retractable scrubbing mop unlike anything you've ever seen
As the newest member of its smart vacuum family, Roborock's S7 is the first of its kind to include a mop that not only scrubs floors with an active vibrating head, but that can lift that mop up by 5mm, allowing it to glide over rugs and carpets without getting them wet. In our official review, we lauded the S7 for its great battery life, powerful vacuuming performance, and effective mopping capabilities that help it stand out as the mopping champion of the Roborock lineup.
The Roborock S7 is currently available on Amazon for $649.99. Stock has been limited, though, so if you want one, you should grab it before they're all gone.
S6 Pure gets the job done for a budget-friendly price
If you're in the market for an intelligent robotic that doesn't break the bank, the S6 Pure may be the best option for you. Not only is it the stealthiest vacuum on this list — humming at a very reasonable 69 decibels (equivalent to the volume of a normal conversation) — it comes equipped with a LiDAR navigation system that can map multiple levels of your home for thorough cleaning. User-defined no-go zones can also keep the S6 Pure away from areas where you don't want it to roam. Finally, the S6 Pure can achieve up to 2,000Pa of suction power, and it comes with a 180ml water tank for mopping endeavors.
You can pick up the Roborock S6 Pure for just $409.99 ($110 off) at Amazon from now through May 31st when you use the on-screen coupon.
Even more vacuum options from Roborock
Not seeing a robotic vacuum that fits your needs? Roborock has even more options to consider, like the capable S5 Max, the ultra-affordable E4, and even the handheld cordless H6. To see the complete Roborock vacuum lineup, visit the official website here, or take a look at their Amazon profile page.
