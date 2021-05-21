The Pixel 3XL is not the latest smartphone, as it was unveiled back in October 2018. Despite its age, the handset remains relevant, especially considering it cost $899 then and is down to just $215 thanks to a deal on Woot.

The device comes with a 6.3" notched display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera with Night Sight, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging. Being a Pixel device, it also offers a clean Android experience, and will allow you to play with the latest Android 12 beta.

Getting a Pixel 3XL also means you'll get unlimited original-quality storage on Google Photos until January 2022 and limitless high quality after that. It's not clear whether the device will be officially supported by Google in the coming years, but you'll still get to enjoy the latest thanks to custom ROMs such as LineageOS.

Use the link below to snatch yours from Woot. The device is sold unlocked, ships free for Prime members, but is only available in Clearly White.