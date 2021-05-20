Chrome OS and Android are becoming increasingly intertwined. You can already start your phone's hotspot through your Chromebook, and there are options for notification mirroring, smart lock, and sharing recent Chrome tabs. During I/O, Google has announced yet another piece of the multi-device puzzle: Photo sharing.

Your shared photos will live in a new bottom section of the Phone Hub, which is accessible in the right of your taskbar once you've connected your phone in your Chromebook settings. It's the place where you can also control your phone's hotspot and notifications and where recent Chrome tabs live. From the looks of it, the hub will show you the latest two images you took on your phone, though we're not sure if this will also include screenshots or not. Having those available would be a killer feature for bloggers like us, but we're not exactly a big demographic. Currently, you have to rely on workarounds like Pushbullet or Clipt to achieve the same, not to mention emails or cloud storage.

We don't know when exactly this new integration will go live, but we'll be sure to update you on the timeline once we hear anything.

Google is also working on giving its Photos service its own section in the Chrome OS Files app, as we covered back in February. This could make the integration between your phone's gallery and your Chromebook even tighter, giving you access to a lot more images.