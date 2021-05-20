It can be tough to shop for headphones these days. With so many great options around, making sure you pick the right ones can seem impossible. Thankfully, if ANC is a must-have feature, your decision just got a lot easier. Sony's WH-1000XM4 are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy today, and eBay has them marked down to $260 — a new low for non-refurbished units.

These headphones include virtually anything you could ask for in 2021. Sony's active noise-cancellation is still unbeatable, and the included proximity sensor automatically pauses playback when you have to take them off. They charge over USB-C, support essential Android features like Google Assistant and Fast Pair, and allow switching between two devices without a manual swap. And in case the estimated 30-hour battery life isn't enough, you can still plug these in using a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening.

eBay has the headphones available for purchase in black; the blue and silver models are already out of stock.