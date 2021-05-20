Video conferences are here to stay, at least for the near future. Taking a call from your phone or laptop can feel cramped, but using your television to lead a conference allows you to move around the room freely, just as you would in a boardroom. Samsung makes some of the best TVs you can buy right now, and with Google Duo support, you can finally call anyone from the comfort of your living room.

Samsung initially announced its Google Duo integration back at CES in January alongside its new Neo QLED TVs, and the app is now available for select devices. Paired alongside an optional USB camera, these latest sets can run Duo natively, just by installing the app from the TV's app store. You'll need to use a phone running Duo to log into your account, but once it's set up, you're free to make and take calls from your television. The app can support up to 12 users in a call at once. Paired with the right camera, it's capable of tracking you around the room as you move.

It's not the only way users can take advantage of video calling on the big screen. If you own a Galaxy S21, you can mirror Google Duo from your phone to Samsung televisions, another feature announced back at CES.

Samsung doesn't have a complete list of which specific TV models can take advantage of Duo integration, but it should be available on all 2021 QLED sets.