We've been combing through the finer details of the first Android 12 beta this week, but it's not the only operating system you can test out right now. If you're using a OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, or 8T, the OxygenOS 11 open beta program helps keep your phone feeling fresh between stable software releases. New software is now available for all three phones, complete with plenty of bug fixes and an unexpected change to the always-on display.
The patch notes for each update — Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, Open Beta 5 for the 8T — are nearly identical. Each includes several fixes for display glitches that duplicate SIM card icons, retain album covers when not playing music, and prevent the details page in Contacts from loading. Both updates improve switching between Wi-Fi networks and recording in 4K 60FPS mode. The May security patch is also bundled within each beta.
This upgrade would be pretty routine any other month, but OnePlus has snuck an unexpected oddity into both versions. The always-on display now syncs with Bitmoji, so your avatar can appear on-screen with various poses throughout the day. You'll have to log in with your Bitmoji account in the ambient display settings to get the feature up and running. It's certainly a unique addition to OnePlus's software, though considering neither phone has received a stable update since March, you have to wonder whether avatars were worth prioritizing here.
Image: jshaw49
As always, you can find the complete list of patch notes for both the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and the OnePlus 8T over at the company's forums. These betas are available for anyone to download and try out, but you'll want to make sure you backup your device first before installing.
