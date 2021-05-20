If you were around the time when dial-up internet was still a popular way to connect to the world wide web, you've most probably used Internet Explorer (IE) and clenched your fists in frustration — just IE shenanigans. Well, after being in existence for over 25 years, the antiquated Microsoft browser is being retired in favor of Edge next year.

The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will retire and go out of support on June 15, 2022, and will no longer be available on any consumer versions of Windows 10. The announcement has been a long time coming, and the end of support for Microsoft 365 apps (OneDrive, Outlook, etc.) on the browser was already announced last year.

Microsoft has been pushing the new Edge for years now; it offers a faster, more secure, and more modern browsing experience. The transition has been made easier for businesses with legacy websites and applications; Edge has a built-in IE mode that can run websites specifically made for Internet Explorer.

Microsoft Internet Explorer has played a crucial role in internet history and was once the most used browser worldwide. However, that gradually changed with the introduction of competing browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, which brought a much secure, faster experience. If you still happen to use Internet Explorer (WHY?!), make sure to check out the new Chromium-based Edge. I promise it won't make you pull your hair.