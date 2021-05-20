It wouldn't be a Google hardware product if it weren't leaked to hell and back. Less than a week after we got our first real look at the next Pixel flagship, well-known leaker OnLeaks has delivered some new renders that show off the first significant re-design we've seen from Google in years.

This leak comes from Digit and OnLeaks, helping to collaborate what we previously saw over the weekend. The display takes up nearly the entire front of the phone, with a small punch-hole camera for selfies. On the back, the Nexus 6P-esque extra-large camera bump makes another appearance, complete with a wide-angle lens, periscope telephoto lens, and a third mystery sensor.

Although previous renders showcased a tinted orange colorway, these new images limit the orange shade to along the top of the device, using plain white glass for most of the phone. With so many similarities between leaks, we're finally getting a good idea of what to expect from Google's upcoming flagship.

OnLeaks has also included the dimensions of the "Pro" device in this leak. The front features a 6.67" display, with a slim chin running along the bottom of the device, presumably to add room for dual stereo speakers. The body measures 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm in size, while the camera bump comes in at a whopping 11.5mm. That's a pretty thick module to fit in your pocket, even if the phone itself should feel slim in your hands.

It's not the only leak surrounding the Pixel 6 we've seen today. XDA's Mishaal Rahman reports that the phone will support Android 12's audio-coupled haptics API to improve how haptics work with ringtones.

We still don't know when the Pixel 6 series — or the Pixel 5a, for that matter — might launch, as Google I/O has come and gone without any new hardware. It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixel fans, especially if rumors of a custom-made processor turn out to be true.