As more COVID vaccines are administered and the world opens back up, mass global travel will also make an emphatic comeback. To help you keep all of your devices charged up wherever your adventures take you, Xcentz is running a pair of deals on charging adapters built for travel. From now through May 31st, you can pick up a Xcentz universal power adapter for $9.99 ($10 off) and universal travel power adapter for $6.99 ($13 off) with the coupon codes below.
The Xcentz Universal Power Adapter is a high-power charging solution that features 18W Power Delivery, Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology, and it comes loaded with one USB-C port plus three USB-A ports. Compatible with US, UK, AU, and EU charging standards, Xcentz's universal power adapter can safely work in more than 200 countries. It can even power 2300W and 3680W appliances with the included 10A and 16A adapters. The Xcentz Universal Power Adapter can be yours for $9.99 ($10 off) at Amazon when you use the coupon code OBU6M49O at checkout.
The Xcentz Universal Travel Power Adapter is a compact charging solution that weighs about the same as an egg, making it easy to throw in a bag or purse. It features two USB-A ports along with a travel plug that allows it to work in more than 200 countries worldwide. You can buy the Xcentz Universal Travel Power Adapter for just $6.99 ($13 off) at Amazon when you type in the coupon code A3HEPCUA at checkout.
Buy:
- Xcentz Universal Power Adapter — $9.99 ($10 off)
- Xcentz Universal Travel Power Adapter — $6.99 ($13 off)
