As things stand, Samsung is your best bet if you're looking to buy an Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab A7 makes for one of the most compelling choices in the budget segment. However, if you want to save even more money and don't mind slightly lesser specs, you may want to wait for Samsung to announce a cheaper variant in the coming months — the Tab A7 Lite.

We've already heard a bit about the upcoming model, and now — courtesy of @OnLeaks and WinFuture— we're getting a good idea of what it will look like. The Tab A7 Lite bears a resemblance to the A7, but the renders show noticeably thinner side bezels. The display is an 8.7-inch LCD panel with WXGA+ resolution.

There's a single 8MP sensor on the back, which is an upgrade from the 5MP camera on the A7. However, the selfie cam (which is arguably more important on a tablet) has a puny 2MP resolution.

It's powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8768x processor, accompanied by 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM and either 32 or 64GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB via microSD card).

OnLeaks further reveals that the phone will have a stereo speaker setup — one at the top and the bottom — and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tablet will ship with Android 11.0 out of the box and a 5,100mAh battery that supports quick charging. Other features include GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, and built-in GPS. There is also an LTE variant on the cards.

As for the launch, the A7 Lite is expected to be announced in June alongside the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, and it will retail around €150 (~$183) for the base Wi-Fi-only model.