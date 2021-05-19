The entry-level Poco M3 was the first phone to be released with Poco as an independent subbrand, but let's not be kidding. The company still works closely with Xiaomi, sharing both hardware and software design. That's also the case for the latest Poco phone the company has just launched today, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It's made up of the same internal hardware as the Redmi Note 10 5G, the phone Xiaomi launched in Europe earlier this year. On the outside, a few things have changed, though, with Poco taking a lot of inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Like the Redmi Note 10 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700, the chip that manages to bring 5G down in price while still supporting features that used to be exclusive to flagship phones. It also shares the rest of the hardware with its sister model: There's a 6.5-inch dot OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a camera array consisting of 48MP primary optics and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. In contrast to many older phones from the company, the inclusion of an NFC chip is also more than appreciated for payments. There's also a headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Specs Display 6.5” DotDisplay

- AdaptiveSync display: 50Hz/60Hz/90Hz (30Hz following a software update)

- Resolution: 2400 x 1080

- Contrast ratio: 1500:1

- Brightness: 400 nits (typ), HBM 500 nits (typ)

- Reading mode 3.0

- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11 CPU MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM & Storage 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB (LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2) Battery 5,000mAh (typ) battery, 18W fast charging, 22.5W charger included Rear cameras 48MP wide-angle camera (1/2” sensor size, 0.8μm, f/1.79, 6P lens)

2MP macro camera (f/2.4)

2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) Front camera 8MP (f/2.0) Connectivity Dual SIM, Dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Bands - 5G: n1/n3/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78

- 4G: FDD-LTE: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28/32/66

- 4G: TDD-LTE: B38/40/41

- 3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8

- 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz Miscellaneous Headphone jack, IR blaster, NFC, USB Type-C, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, FM radio Measurements 161.81mm × 75.34mm × 8.92mm, 190g Colors Power Black, POCO Yellow, Cool Blue

What makes the Poco M3 Pro 5G special is its exterior, though. It's clear that Poco was a little inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 with its camera array curving right into the side of the phone, though with the M3 Pro 5G simplifies that formula. The camera array is still tucked to on the top left corner of the back of the phone — there's just a black accent color underlying the whole top left section of the back, giving the illusion that the camera array is bigger and curving over part of the back. I personally like this look that also includes the Poco logo, especially the yellow variant, though I would've preferred if Poco would've actually increased the size of the camera array.

At the price, that seems like a minor complaint, though. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is launching at just €180 for the 4GB/64GB variant in Europe, with Early Bird pricing as low as €160. The 6GB/128GB version is starting at €200, with an Early Bird rebate of €20 available, too. These offers are available on po.co and Amazon.

On paper, that gives Poco a budget phone that's more than competitive compared to other products in the market, especially looking at the balanced package provided.

It looks like the phone will be available in Europe first, but Poco says it's coming to more markets and shops soon.