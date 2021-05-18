While Google Photos might offer an excellent experience for managing your photos online, we all know how messy your library can get over time. In fact, Google says the vast majority of images stored online are never viewed after being uploaded. Photos from your last vacation get suffocated by screenshots, memes, and accidental snaps taken inside your pocket, but a newly-reorganized grid in Google Photos should help make your images a whole lot easier to explore.

Google is using AI to help deliver an improved experience when browsing through photos. While your collection will still be listed in chronological order, this revamped grid will focus on boosting real photos to the top of your feed to help avoid clutter. This new Photos tab also highlights bundled albums, including trips, holidays, events, and best-of collections for each month.

While the grid still delivers your library in a timeline of events, this new experience helps keep your content more relevant. If one of Google's auto-generated bundles appears in your feed by accident, you can also hide it from view, just like how Memories can now be removed. This action just removes the collection — not your photos as stored in your library — so you don't have to worry about accidentally deleting snapshots. Google's new layout for photos will start appearing for users beginning today, while its new Memory categories for holidays will show up later this year.