Google Photos is one of the most popular gallery apps on Android. However, it's a relatively heavy one that sometimes requires a high amount of resources to run efficiently. To solve this issue, Google introduced Gallery Go for less powerful Android devices. The app is becoming increasingly popular, as it just passed 100 million installs on the Play Store, less than five months after reaching 50 million downloads.

Gallery Go was, as its name suggests, initially designed for Android Go phones. However, it can work on any Android device, which is also why I picked it as one of my favorite gallery apps. It works offline and can automatically organize your content into categories. It also features editing tools and a dark mode, making it a relatively complete gallery app.

Even though the fact that Gallery Go comes installed by default on Android Go devices contributes to the 100-million mark, this remains an impressive figure, which proves the app has a lot to offer to please users. If you've haven't tried it yet, it's worth checking out.