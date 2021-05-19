If you've been looking for a way to beef up your home security, this week's contest is for you. Our friends at ANNKE are giving away two W300 smart wireless security cameras valued at $49.99 a piece and one grand prize WS200 smart security camera system coming in at $199.99. Here's everything you need to know, including how you can enter.

ANNKE W300 smart wireless security camera

The W300 is an Alexa-compatible wireless security camera equipped with a 2K Super HD 3.6mm lens that can see 70º across and 100 feet out, allowing it to capture a wide bird's eye view of your front driveway. It also supports two-way audio, giving you the ability to hear what's happening outside and even interact with any potential intruders. In addition to infrared night vision that also has a range of 100 feet, an integrated IR cut filter utilizes the ambient light around your home to capture even sharper images at night. The W300 comes with an IP66 weatherproof rating and can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -4° F to 140° F.

Aside from its hardware specs, the W300 features smart human shape detection that can identify neighbors or intruders, and it can also send filtered alerts to your phone. Finally, unlike some security cameras, ANNKE doesn't charge any monthly fees for its app, human detection technology, motion alerts, or storage, which can hold up to 20 rolling days of footage on a 256GB TF card (not included).

ANNKE WS200 smart security camera system

The ANNKE WS200 is a wireless smart security camera system featuring four cameras, all loaded with 3MP Super HD lenses that are capable of seeing out to 100 feet during the day and at night via onboard night vision. Each camera has a wireless range of up to 330 feet, allowing them to interface with your router over an extended distance. To ensure every inch of your property can be covered, the WS200's network video recorder (NVR) hub supports up to eight sets of 5MP wireless security cameras (sold separately) operating at the same time.

For safety and convenience, the WS200 features smart motion detection technology, and it's compatible with Alexa's voice commands. Finally, the WS200 camera system is able to withstand extreme weather with its IP66 rating, and it can operate within temperatures ranging from -4 °F to 140 °F. Just like with the W300, there are no monthly fees to use ANNKE's app, receive motion detection alerts, or to store footage.

Buy an ANNKE W300 or WS200 today and save

While only a select few will win this week's prizes, the rest of you can take advantage of this special offer from ANNKE. For a limited time, you can pick up a W300 security camera for $37.49 ($12.50 off) at Amazon or for $37.51 ($18.48 off) at ANNKE's website when you use the coupon code W300EARLYBIRD. You can also get the WS200 security camera system for $169.99 ($30 off) at Amazon when you click the on-screen coupon. These deals are only available through Thursday, May 20th, so you don't have much time to grab them.

Buy:

The contest will run from Thursday, May 13, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Two winners will be selected to receive an ANNKE W300 smart wireless security camera and one winner will receive an ANNKE WS200 smart security camera system. This contest is open to participants in the United States and the United Kingdom. Good luck!

ANNKE W300 / WS200 Giveaway (US, UK)

