Apple's newest iPad Pros launch this Friday, powered by the same M1 processor available in the MacBook Pro. Neither model is cheap, priced well beyond $1,000 depending on your storage selection — and that's before you factor in accessories. If you're just looking to browse the web and binge through the latest Netflix Original, you don't need a supercharged device. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best Android tablets available today, and you can grab a refurbished model from Woot for just $220.

While it might not feature a top-end processor or a Mini LED display, the Tab S6 Lite more than pulls its weight. Our review called it the best tablet for anyone unwilling to pick up an iPad, and this price makes it an even easier decision. This particular model includes 64GB of storage and an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, more than enough for speedy performance throughout general tasks. Dual speakers make it perfect for streaming YouTube or Disney+ late into the night, while an included S-Pen is ideal for when it's time to be productive.

The Tab S6 Lite started at $349 when it launched last year, but with today's deal, you can grab a factory refurbished model for just $220. As with any Woot sale, this model is only available through the end of the day or when stock runs out. Grab it using the link below.