Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. While the middle of the week can be slow for sales, I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is YoWindow Weather, a pleasant weather app that's currently $4 off. Next, I have Fluid Simulation, an odd game all about playing with representations of colorful fluid through your touchscreen. Last but not least is Sir Questionnaire, an enjoyable roguelike that offers a solid challenge. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Blindy - Hardest 2D Platformer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dino Hunter : Deadly Dinosaurs Park $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG : Offline tap tap hero $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cyber Dead Premium: Modern Run and Gun game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Super Shortcuts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Forensic Anthropology BETA (Non-Commercial use) $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- MEAM - The Meme Maker Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Eqfy Equalizer $3.75 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Blood Card $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Cards $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Mist $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sir Questionnaire $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- GoTo Gold $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Demetrios $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rocket Mouse Educational Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Viewport - The Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fluid Simulation - Trippy Stress Reliever $3.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One UI 3 Dark AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- One UI 3 White AMOLED - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- AlineT Icon Pack - linear icons + transparent fill $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 3 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 3 Black - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 3 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 3 - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 3 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI 3 White - Round Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix-Pie Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diddly - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fiction KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
