Google is refocusing its efforts on wearables today, bringing several of its apps to Wear OS either for the first time or with fresh and updated experiences. Among the software finally arriving on your wrist is the long-awaited YouTube Music app.

Once YouTube Music is available for Wear OS, users can take advantage of some of the streaming service's best features. Smart downloads are among the abilities coming to your wrist, allowing users to listen to music without a data connection. Unfortunately, there's no specific date on when the app will actually go live for the Play Store; Google says it's coming to Wear later this year.

A YouTube Music app for Wear has been a long time coming. Google shut down the Google Play Music app for watches back in August of last year, months before the service was shut down. Meanwhile, YouTube Music came to the Apple Watch in September, all while telling Wear OS users to "stay tuned" for more information. While it's exciting to finally get a real timetable for the app, it's a bummer that subscribers will have to continue to wait.